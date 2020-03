March 19 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS RECEIVES APPROVAL FROM JAPANESE MINISTRY OF HEALTH, LABOUR AND WELFARE FOR ZOLGENSMA® ONLY GENE THERAPY FOR PATIENTS WITH SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA)

* REIMBURSEMENT WITH MHLW IS EXPECTED BY END OF 1H20, PENDING AGREEMENT, ZOLGENSMA WILL BE AVAILABLE AT THAT TIME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)