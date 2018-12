BRIEF-Novartis Receives European Approval For Self-Administration Of Xolair

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS RECEIVES EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVAL FOR SELF-ADMINISTRATION OF XOLAIR® ACROSS ALL INDICATIONS

* EC APPROVAL UNDERSCORES LONG-TERM SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF XOLAIR DEMONSTRATED IN CLINICAL STUDIES AND BY 13 YEARS OF REAL-WORLD USE IN EUROPE

XOLAIR(®) (OMALIZUMAB) PREFILLED SYRINGE (PFS) IS FIRST AND ONLY BIOLOGIC TO RECEIVE EUROPEAN COMMISSION (EC) APPROVAL FOR SELF-ADMINISTRATION IN SEVERE ALLERGIC ASTHMA (SAA) AND CHRONIC SPONTANEOUS URTICARIA (CSU)