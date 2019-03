BRIEF-Novartis Receives FDA Approval For Mayzent

March 26 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL FOR MAYZENT® (SIPONIMOD), THE FIRST ORAL DRUG TO TREAT SECONDARY PROGRESSIVE MS WITH ACTIVE DISEASE

* NOVARTIS - MAYZENT IS FIRST, ONLY TREATMENT SPECIFICALLY APPROVED FOR PATIENTS WITH ACTIVE SECONDARY PROGRESSIVE MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS IN OVER 15 YEARS

* FDA APPROVAL OF MAYZENT DRUG IS BASED ON PHASE III EXPAND TRIAL

* MAYZENT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. IN APPROXIMATELY ONE WEEK

* NOVARTIS - MAYZENT IS APPROVED ACROSS THE MS SPECTRUM FOR CLINICALLY ISOLATED SYNDROME, RRMS, ACTIVE SPMS

* NOVARTIS - REGULATORY ACTION FOR MAYZENT IN EU ANTICIPATED IN LATE 2019