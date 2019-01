BRIEF-Novartis Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Sickle Cell Disease

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS INVESTIGATIONAL THERAPY CRIZANLIZUMAB (SEG101) RECEIVES FDA BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THE PREVENTION OF VASO-OCCLUSIVE CRISES IN SICKLE CELL DISEASE

* CRIZANLIZUMAB IS A MONTHLY INFUSION UNDER DEVELOPMENT TO PREVENT PAIN CRISES (ALSO CALLED VASO-OCCLUSIVE CRISES, OR VOCS) IN PATIENTS WITH SICKLE CELL DISEASE

* SICKLE CELL VOCS, WHICH ARE TRIGGERED BY MULTI-CELL ADHESION OR CLUSTERS OF CELLS THAT BLOCK OR REDUCE BLOOD FLOW, ARE ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED MORBIDITY AND MORTALITY

* FDA GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR CRIZANLIZUMAB BASED ON POSITIVE RESULTS OF PHASE II SUSTAIN TRIAL

* FDA FILING OF CRIZANLIZUMAB ANTICIPATED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019