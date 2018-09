Sept 6 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF ITS CAR-T CELL THERAPY, KYMRIAH™ (TISAGENLECLEUCEL)I

* NOVARTIS - HEALTH CANADA HAS APPROVED KYMRIAH FIRST CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR T CELL (CAR-T) THERAPY TO RECEIVE REGULATORY APPROVAL IN CANADA