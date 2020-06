BRIEF-Novartis Receives Japanese Health Ministry's Approval For Five Products

June 29 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS RECEIVES SIMULTANEOUS APPROVAL FOR FIVE NEW PRODUCTS FROM JAPANESE MINISTRY OF HEALTH, LABOUR AND WELFARE, OFFERING JAPANESE PATIENTS A BROAD RANGE OF NOVEL TREATMENT OPTIONS

* TABRECTA™ (CAPMATINIB, FORMERLY INC280), AN ORAL MET INHIBITOR FOR MET EXON 14 SKIPPING (METEX14) MUTATION-POSITIVE ADVANCED AND/OR RECURRENT UNRESECTABLE NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER (NSCLC)

* ENTRESTO® (SACUBITRIL VALSARTAN SODIUM HYDRATE) IN CHRONIC HEART FAILURE

* MAYZENT® (SIPONIMOD FUMARIC ACID) IN SECONDARY PROGRESSIVE MS

* ENERZAIR™ (GLYCOPYRRONIUM BROMIDE, INDACATEROL ACETATE, MOMETASONE FUROATE) AND ANDATECTURA® (INDACATEROL ACETATE, MOMETASONE FUROATE) IN DIFFERENT FORMS OF ASTHMA