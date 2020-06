June 26 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR NEW XOLAIR® INDICATION TO TREAT SEVERE CHRONIC RHINOSINUSITIS WITH NASAL POLYPS

* DECISION BASED ON RESULTS FROM PHASE III POLYP 1 AND 2 STUDIES

* OMALIZUMAB REDUCED POST-NASAL DRIP AND RUNNY NOSE, IMPROVED SENSE OF SMELL, AND PATIENTS REPORTED AN IMPROVEMENT IN QUALITY OF LIFE MEASURES