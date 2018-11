BRIEF-Novartis Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Expand Breast Cancer Therapy

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO EXPAND KISQALI® COMBINATION THERAPY TO ALL WOMEN WITH HR+/HER2- LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC BREAST CANCER

* CHMP OPINION IS SUPPORTED BY TWO PIVOTAL PHASE III TRIALS SHOWING CLINICAL BENEFIT OF KISQALI-BASED REGIMENS, REGARDLESS OF COMBINATION PARTNER OR MENOPAUSAL STATUS, AS FIRST OR SECOND-LINE TREATMENT

* KISQALI PLUS FULVESTRANT DEMONSTRATED SUPERIOR EFFICACY IN PATIENTS WITH DE NOVO ADVANCED BREAST CANCER, AND IN THOSE WHO HAD NOT RECEIVED ADJUVANT THERAPY IN MORE THAN A YEAR VERSUS. FULVESTRANT ALONE IN LARGE PHASE III TRIAL POPULATION

* S CHMP OPINION BRINGS US ONE STEP CLOSER TO PROVIDING MORE WOMEN WITH HR+/HER2- ADVANCED BREAST CANCER IN EUROPE WITH A TREATMENT OPTION