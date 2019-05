BRIEF-Novartis Releases New Data On Gilenya MS Drug

May 10 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* DATA AT AAN SHOW GILENYA® IS FIRST AND ONLY DISEASE-MODIFYING THERAPY WITH PROVEN SUPERIORITY VERSUS GLATIRAMER ACETATE IN RELAPSING REMITTING MS

* GILENYA SHOWED SIGNIFICANT SUPERIORITY VERSUS GLATIRAMER ACETATE IN OTHER KEY MEASURES OF DISEASE ACTIVITY, SUCH AS BRAIN LESIONS

* THERE WERE MORE DISCONTINUATIONS ON GLATIRAMER ACETATE COMPARED TO GILENYA REINFORCING GILENYA'S ESTABLISHED SAFETY PROFILE