* POSITIVE 52-WEEK PREVENT DATA CONFIRM COSENTYX® EFFICACY IN ADDRESSING ENTIRE AXSPA SPECTRUM

* PHASE III PREVENT STUDY MET 52-WEEK PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ASAS40, SHOWING A SUSTAINED RESPONSE IN PATIENTS WITH NON-RADIOGRAPHIC AXIAL SPONDYLOARTHRITIS

* NOVARTIS PLANS FDA SUBMISSION FOR NR-AXSPA, HAVING SUBMITTED TO EMA PREVIOUSLY