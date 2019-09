BRIEF-Novartis Reports Findings Of Five-Year Study In Type 2 Diabetes

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* POSITIVE RESULTS FROM NOVARTIS FIVE-YEAR VERIFY STUDY IN TYPE 2 DIABETES DEMONSTRATE LONG-TERM CLINICAL BENEFITS OF EARLY COMBINATION TREATMENT WITH GALVUS® AND METFORMIN

* EARLY COMBINATION THERAPY OF VILDAGLIPTIN (50 MG, TWICE DAILY) AND METFORMIN (INDIVIDUALLY, 1000–2000 MG, DAILY) MET THE PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* COMBINATION TREATMENT STRATEGY ALSO SHOWED A LOWER FREQUENCY OF SECONDARY FAILURE WHEN ALL PATIENTS WERE RECEIVING COMBINATION THERAPY