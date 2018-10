Oct 22 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* CURE RATE MODELING WHICH ESTIMATES FRACTION OF PATIENTS WHO MAY NOT RELAPSE WAS 54% WITH ADJUVANT TAFINLAR + MEKINIST COMPARED TO 37% WITH PLACEBO

* NOVARTIS COMBI-AD STUDY OF TAFINLAR® + MEKINIST® CONTINUES TO DEMONSTRATE RELAPSE FREE SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN PATIENTS WITH BRAF V600-MUTANT STAGE III MELANOMA