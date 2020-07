BRIEF-Novartis Resolves Legacy Litigation Matters, Finalizing Settlement Of Speaker Program Litigation With U.S. Govt

July 1 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS RESOLVES LEGACY LITIGATION MATTERS, FINALIZING SETTLEMENT OF SPEAKER PROGRAM LITIGATION WITH GOVERNMENT IN THE US AND POSITIONING COMPANY FOR THE FUTURE BY FULLY SCALING ITS NEXT-GENERATION DIGITAL ENGAGEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

* AS PART OF THESE SETTLEMENTS, NOVARTIS HAS AGREED TO NEW CORPORATE INTEGRITY OBLIGATIONS IN US THROUGH 2025

* NOVARTIS -FINALIZES $678 MILLION SETTLEMENT RELATING TO SUIT CHALLENGING SPEAKER PROGRAMS,OTHER PROMOTIONAL EVENTS CONDUCTED FROM 2002 THROUGH 2011 IN U.S