BRIEF-Novartis - Sandoz Sandoz Enters Into Commercialization Agreement With Gan & Lee

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* SANDOZ ENTERS INTO COMMERCIALIZATION AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT FOR INSULIN BIOSIMILARS, ANTICIPATING GROWING DEMAND AS DIABETES BURDEN RISES

* AGREEMENT COVERS BIOSIMILAR INSULINS IN EARLY AND CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT FOR TOP THREE SELLING BRANDED INSULINS BY SALES: GLARGINE, LISPRO AND ASPART

* SANDOZ CONTINUES TO STRATEGICALLY EXPAND THEIR BIOSIMILARS PORTFOLIO

* COMMERCIALIZATION AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH GAN & LEE AIMS AT BRINGING TO MARKET BIOSIMILAR VERSIONS OF GLARGINE, LISPRO AND ASPART Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)