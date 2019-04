BRIEF-Novartis - Sandoz Signs Trastuzumab Biosimilar Agreement With Eirgenix

April 30 (Reuters) - Novartis AG’s Sandoz unit:

* SANDOZ ENTERS AGREEMENT FOR PROPOSED TRASTUZUMAB BIOSIMILAR, CURRENTLY IN PHASE III DEVELOPMENT, TO TREAT SELECTED HER2-POSITIVE CANCER TUMORS

* COLLABORATION COVERS PROPOSED TRASTUZUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN PHASE III DEVELOPMENT FOR HUMAN EPIDERMAL GROWTH FACTOR RECEPTOR 2 POSITIVE (HER2+) BREAST AND GASTRIC TUMORS

* PER LICENCE AGREEMENT, EIRGENIX, INC IS RESPONSIBLE FOR DEVELOPMENT AND MANUFACTURING

* SANDOZ HAS RIGHT TO COMMERCIALIZE IN ALL MARKETS EXCEPT CHINA AND TAIWAN

* EIRGENIX WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT ON SIGNING, MILESTONE PAYMENTS, AND IS ENTITLED TO RECEIVE PROFIT SHARE PAYMENTS FOR SALES IN TERRITORIES

