April 11 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* SANDOZ DRIVES DIFFERENTIATED PORTFOLIO WITH DEAL TO COMMERCIALIZE NEW TREATMENT FOR OPIOID-INDUCED CONSTIPATION IN KEY EUROPEAN COUNTRIES

* AGREEMENT WITH SHIONOGI TO COMMERCIALIZE RIZMOIC® (NALDEMEDINE) IN GERMANY, UK AND NETHERLANDS, PLUS RIGHT OF FIRST REFUSAL FOR CERTAIN OTHER EUROPEAN MARKETS