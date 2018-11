Nov 14 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* ALCON FILES INITIAL FORM 20-F REGISTRATION STATEMENT WITH SEC FOR PROPOSED SPINOFF; PLANS INVESTOR DAYS IN NEW YORK AND LONDON

* INITIAL FORM 20-F OUTLINES PLANS FOR A TAX NEUTRAL 100% SPINOFF OF ALCON

* AN APPLICATION WILL BE MADE TO LIST SHARES IN ALCON ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE AND NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE (NYSE) UNDER TICKER SYMBOL “ALC”

* SPINOFF IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019