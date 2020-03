March 28 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS NEW ANALYSIS FURTHER SHOWS DURABLE AND POTENT LDL-C REDUCTION WITH INCLISIRAN, AN INVESTIGATIONAL FIRST-IN-CLASS SIRNA CHOLESTEROL-LOWERING TREATMENT

* NOVARTIS- DATA CONSISTENT WITH LDL-C LOWERING AS A STRONG SURROGATE FOR IMPROVED PATIENT CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: