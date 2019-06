June 12 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS COSENTYX® FIRST TO SHOW EFFICACY IN ALL KEY MANIFESTATIONS OF PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS

* DATA SHOWS EFFICACY AND SAFETY OF A BIOLOGIC IN MANAGEMENT OF AXIAL MANIFESTATIONS OF PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS

* 66.3% OF PATIENTS TREATED WITH SECUKINUMAB 150 MG ACHIEVED RAPID AND SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENTS IN SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS WITH AXIAL MANIFESTATIONS AT WEEK 12