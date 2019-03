BRIEF-Novartis Says Data Confirm Rapid Response Of Cosentyx In Psoriasis Patients In China

March 4 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS DATA CONFIRM RAPID RESPONSE AND HIGH EFFICACY OF COSENTYX® IN PSORIASIS PATIENTS FOR FIRST TIME IN CHINA

* PHASE III STUDY SHOWS CLOSE TO 9/10 PATIENTS WHO RECEIVED COSENTYX® 300MG ACHIEVED CLEAR OR ALMOST CLEAR SKIN DURING FIRST 16 WEEKS OF TREATMENT (87%), WITH RAPID ONSET OF RELIEF SEEN AS EARLY AS WEEK 3

* RESULTS STRENGTHEN UNIQUE POSITION OF COSENTYX AS A RAPID AND LONG-LASTING COMPLETE TREATMENT OF PSORIATIC DISEASE, WITH OVER 200,000 PATIENTS TREATED WORLDWIDE

* DATA IS BEING PRESENTED AT 2019 AMERICAN ACADEMY OF DERMATOLOGY (AAD) ANNUAL MEETING IN WASHINGTON, D.C Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa)