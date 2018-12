Dec 12 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* WE BELIEVE DATA FROM ECLIPSE TRIAL, WHICH TESTED NOVARTIS’ COSENTYX AGAINST JNJ’S TREMFYA , WILL HAVE LIMITED CLINICAL RELEVANCE - NOVARTIS EXECUTIVE SAYS ON CONF. CALL

* DATA FROM ECLIPSE TRIAL, WHICH TESTED NOVARTIS’ COSENTYX AGAINST JNJ’S TREMFYA, REALLY DOESN’T CHANGE OUR PLANS - NOVARTIS EXECUTIVE SAYS ON CONF. CALL Further company coverage: