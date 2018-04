BRIEF-Novartis says data show Entresto improves activity in HFrEF patients vs enalapril

April 4 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS ANNOUNCES JAMA CARDIOLOGY PUBLICATION OF DATA SHOWING ENTRESTO IMPROVES PHYSICAL AND SOCIAL ACTIVITY IN HFREF PATIENTS VERSUS ENALAPRIL

* SAYS ‍IMPROVEMENT IN COMBINED PHYSICAL AND SOCIAL ACTIVITY OF PATIENTS TREATED WITH ENTRESTO VERSUS ENALAPRIL WAS EQUIVALENT TO A DIFFERENCE OF NINE YEARS OF AGING​

* SAYS ‍TREATMENT BENEFITS TO HEALTH-RELATED QUALITY OF LIFE (HRQL) WERE SEEN WITHIN EIGHT MONTHS AND PERSISTED AT THREE-YEAR FOLLOW UP PERIOD​