BRIEF-Novartis Says Data Show Mayzent's Positive Impact On Cognitive Processing Speed

May 8 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS DATA AT AAN SHOW MAYZENT’S® POSITIVE IMPACT ON COGNITIVE PROCESSING SPEED, A CORE ELEMENT OF COGNITIVE FUNCTION, IN PEOPLE LIVING WITH SECONDARY PROGRESSIVE MS

* DATA FROM EXPAND - THE LARGEST RANDOMIZED CONTROLLED TRIAL IN A REPRESENTATIVE SECONDARY PROGRESSIVE MS (SPMS) POPULATION - SHOW MAYZENT® (SIPONIMOD) HAD A MEANINGFUL BENEFIT ON COGNITIVE PROCESSING SPEED (CPS) FOR THESE PATIENTS

* IMPAIRMENT IN COGNITIVE FUNCTION, ONE OF THE MOST DISABLING ASPECTS OF MS, AFFECTS 50-70% OF PATIENTS AND IS MORE SEVERE IN PATIENTS WITH SPMS

* EXPAND FINDINGS DEMONSTRATE THAT SPMS PATIENTS TREATED EARLIER IN THE COURSE OF THEIR DISEASE BENEFITED MOST, SUGGESTING EARLY TREATMENT LEADS TO BETTER COGNITIVE OUTCOMES