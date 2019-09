BRIEF-Novartis Says Data Shows Mayzent Can Help Patients With Secondary Progressive Sclerosis

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NEW NOVARTIS DATA SHOW MAYZENT® CAN HELP PRESERVE MOBILITY FOR LONGER IN PATIENTS WITH SECONDARY PROGRESSIVE MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS (SPMS)

* NEW POST HOC STATISTICAL ANALYSIS OF PIVOTAL EXPAND STUDY AT ECTRIMS SHOWS THAT MAYZENT® (SIPONIMOD) CAN HELP PATIENTS KEEP THEIR MOBILITY FOR OVER FOUR YEARS LONGER ON AVERAGE

* FURTHER EXPAND ANALYSES DEMONSTRATE MAYZENT ALSO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED GREY MATTER VOLUME LOSS AT ONE AND TWO YEARS, A KEY DRIVER OF DISABILITY PROGRESSION AND COGNITIVE DECLINE IN PATIENTS WITH SPMS

* ADDITIONAL PRE-CLINICAL DATA SHOW MAYZENT MAY HAVE RE-MYELINATION PROPERTIES, WHICH SUPPORT REGENERATION OF DAMAGED MYELIN IN CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM, POTENTIALLY PREVENTING FURTHER NEURODEGENERATION

* MAYZENT, ONLY TREATMENT FOR ACTIVE SPMS APPROVED BY US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) WITH PROVEN EFFICACY IN A PIVOTAL STUDY OF A REPRESENTATIVE SPMS POPULATION, IS CURRENTLY UNDER REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA)