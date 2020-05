BRIEF-Novartis Says Data Shows Mayzent Delaying Disability For SPMS Patients

May 28 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS - NOVARTIS DATA HIGHLIGHT BENEFIT OF EARLY TREATMENT INITIATION IN PATIENTS WITH SECONDARY PROGRESSIVE MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS (SPMS)

* NOVARTIS - NOVARTIS PRESENTED A TOTAL OF 34 ABSTRACTS AT THE CONGRESS OF THE EUROPEAN ACADEMY OF NEUROLOGY (EAN), EMPHASIZING ITS STRONG MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS (MS) PORTFOLIO WITH 20 ABSTRACTS

* NOVARTIS - DATA ALSO SHOW THAT FOR EVERY 2 YEARS OF TREATMENT WITH MAYZENT PATIENTS CAN ACHIEVE 1 YEAR OF DELAY OF PROGRESSION AND COGNITIVE DECLINE