BRIEF-Novartis says European Commission Approved Aimovig For Prevention Of Migraine In Adults Experiencing Four Or More Migraine Days Per Month

July 30 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS SAYS EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVED AIMOVIG (ERENUMAB) FOR PREVENTION OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS EXPERIENCING FOUR OR MORE MIGRAINE DAYS PER MONTH

* EMA DECISION IS APPLICABLE TO ALL 28 EUROPEAN UNION MEMBER STATES PLUS ICELAND, NORWAY AND LIECHTENSTEIN

* NOVARTIS POST-APPROVAL ACCESS PROGRAM OPENED TO GIVE AIMOVIG IN NATIONS WHERE LOCAL REGULATIONS ALLOW PROVISION OF UNAPPROVED OR YET TO BE REIMBURSED THERAPIES