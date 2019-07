July 16 (Reuters) - Novartis:

* FDA ACCEPTS FILE AND ACCELERATES REVIEW OF NOVARTIS SICKLE CELL DISEASE MEDICINE CRIZANLIZUMAB (SEG101)

* FDA GRANTS CRIZANLIZUMAB PRIORITY REVIEW BASED ON PHASE II DATA SHOWING PREVENTION OF VASO-OCCLUSIVE CRISES (VOCS) IN PATIENTS WITH SICKLE CELL DISEASE