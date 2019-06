BRIEF-Novartis Says Histology Data With Iscalimab Suggests Possible Extended Survival Of Transplanted Organs

June 6 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS PRESENTS FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND HISTOLOGY DATA WITH ISCALIMAB (CFZ533) SUGGESTING EXTENDED SURVIVAL OF TRANSPLANTED ORGANS MAY BE POSSIBLE

* DATA SHOW 60% OF ISCALIMAB-TREATED TRANSPLANT PATIENTS HAVE NORMAL KIDNEY HISTOLOGY AT LEAST 1 YEAR AFTER TRANSPLANT VERSUS 0% WITH TACROLIMUS (CURRENT STANDARD OF CARE)

* FINDINGS, ALTHOUGH IN A LIMITED NUMBER OF PATIENTS, ARE TO BE CONFIRMED IN AN ONGOING PHASE IIB TRIAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)