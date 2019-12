BRIEF-Novartis Says It Gets Positive EMA Opinion On Macular Degeneration Treatment

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR BEOVU® (BROLUCIZUMAB) FOR TREATMENT OF WET AMD

* IN TWO HEAD-TO-HEAD CLINICAL TRIALS, PATIENTS ON BEOVU ACHIEVED VISION GAINS THAT WERE NON-INFERIOR TO AFLIBERCEPT AT YEAR ONE

* IN A PRE-SPECIFIED SECONDARY ENDPOINT, FEWER PATIENTS HAD INTRA-RETINAL FLUID AND/OR SUB-RETINAL FLUID AT WEEK 16 AND YEAR ONE WITH BEOVU

* TODAY’S CHMP OPINION BRINGS US ANOTHER STEP CLOSER TO PROVIDING WET AMD PATIENTS IN EUROPE WITH A NEW TREATMENT OPTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)