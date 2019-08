BRIEF-Novartis Says It Stands Behind Its Zolgensma Gene Therapy

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS AG SAYS IT STANDS BEHIND ZOLGENSMA FOR TREATMENT OF CHILDREN LESS THAN 2 YEARS OF AGE WITH SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY

* NOVARTIS AG SAYS IT IS “FULLY CONFIDENT” IN THE SAFETY, QUALITY AND EFFICACY OF ZOLGENSMA

* NOVARTIS - TO CONTINUE TO WORK IN CLOSE COOPERATION WITH U.S. FDA TO APPROPRIATELY UPDATE SUBMISSION, ADDRESS ANY QUALITY GAPS IDENTIFIED IN ZOLGENSMA

* NOVARTIS SAYS DO NOT EXPECT FDA STATEMENT TO IMPACT TIMING OF ONGOING ZOLGENSMA REGULATORY FILINGS AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: