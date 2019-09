Sept 13 (Reuters) - Novartis Ag:

* DATA SHOW THAT NEURONAL AND GLIAL FILAMENTS, BIOMARKERS OF DISEASE ACTIVITY, HAVE POTENTIAL TO SUPPORT DECISION MAKING IN MANAGEMENT OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS (MS) PATIENT

* THESE DATA FURTHER SUPPORT USE OF NEURONAL AND GLIAL FILAMENTS AS GUIDES TO HELP PHYSICIANS AND PATIENTS WITH DISEASE MANAGEMENT Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)