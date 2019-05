May 7 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NEW AVEXIS DATA AT AAN SHOWED LONG-TERM DURABILITY OF ZOLGENSMA® IN PATIENTS WITH SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA) TYPE 1

* NOVARTIS - AS OF MARCH 8, 2019, ALL PATIENTS MAINTAINED MOTOR FUNCTION AND MILESTONES GAINED DURING TRIAL FOLLOWING TREATMENT WITH ZOLGENSMA

* NO NEW TREATMENT-RELATED ADVERSE EVENTS HAVE EMERGED DURING FOLLOW-UP PERIOD