BRIEF-Novartis Says New Mayzent Data Shows Sustained Effect In Delaying Disability

April 21 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS ANNOUNCES NEW MAYZENT® (SIPONIMOD) DATA SHOW SUSTAINED EFFECT IN DELAYING DISABILITY FOR UP TO FIVE YEARS IN PATIENTS WITH SECONDARY PROGRESSIVE MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS (SPMS)

* NEW LONG-TERM DATA FROM EXPAND SHOW PATIENTS WITH SPMS CONTINUOUSLY TREATED WITH MAYZENT® (SIPONIMOD) EXPERIENCED LOWER RISK OF DISABILITY PROGRESSION AND COGNITIVE DECLINE THAN PATIENTS WHO DELAYED MAYZENT TREATMENT1

* SEPARATE POST-HOC ANALYSIS FROM EXPAND DEMONSTRATED MAYZENT REDUCED CORTICAL GREY MATTER (CGM) AND THALAMIC ATROPHY IN PATIENTS WITH SPMS2, OUTCOMES ASSOCIATED WITH LONG-TERM IRREVERSIBLE DISABILITY ACCUMULATION

* MAYZENT IS FIRST AND ONLY ORAL DISEASE MODIFYING THERAPY (DMT) STUDIED AND PROVEN TO DELAY DISABILITY PROGRESSION IN A BROAD RANGE OF SPMS PATIENTS