Nov 16 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* REG-NEW NOVARTIS MEDICINE ADAKVEO® (CRIZANLIZUMAB) APPROVED BY FDA TO REDUCE FREQUENCY OF PAIN CRISES IN INDIVIDUALS LIVING WITH SICKLE CELL DISEASE

* MEDICINE IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS IN COMING WEEKS