BRIEF-Novartis Says Phase 3 Iridium Data In Lancet Respiratory Medicine Show Benefit Of Enerzair Breezhaler

July 10 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS PHASE III IRIDIUM DATA IN LANCET RESPIRATORY MEDICINE SHOW BENEFIT OF ENERZAIR® BREEZHALER® (QVM149), THE FIRST-IN-CLASS INHALED LABA/LAMA/ICS COMBINATION IN UNCONTROLLED ASTHMA

* ONCE-DAILY ENERZAIR® BREEZHALER® (QVM149; IND/GLY/MF) WAS SUPERIOR TO ONCE-DAILY IND/MF (QMF149) IN IMPROVING THE LUNG FUNCTION OF PATIENTS WHOSE ASTHMA IS UNCONTROLLED WITH LABA/ICS STANDARD-OF-CARE TREATMENT

* IN SECONDARY ANALYSES, IMPROVEMENTS IN LUNG FUNCTION WERE OBSERVED WITH HIGH- AND MEDIUM-DOSE IND/GLY/MF COMPARED TO HIGH-DOSE SAL/FLU

* IN OTHER SECONDARY ANALYSES, CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL REDUCTIONS IN MODERATE-TO-SEVERE (36%) AND SEVERE (42%) ASTHMA EXACERBATION RATES WERE OBSERVED WITH HIGH-DOSE IND/GLY/MF COMPARED TO HIGH-DOSE SAL/FLU

* IND/GLY/MF IS APPROVED IN EU, JAPAN AND CANADA, AND IS CURRENTLY UNDER REGULATORY REVIEW IN OTHER COUNTRIES Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)