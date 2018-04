April 30 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* PHASE III DATA FOR BROLUCIZUMAB DEMONSTRATE RELIABILITY OF 12-WEEK TREATMENT INTERVAL

* NOVARTIS- PATIENTS FOR BROLUCIZUMAB 12-WEEK TREATMENT IN PHASE III HAWK AND HARRIER TRIALS HAD 87% AND 83% PROBABILITY OF CONTINUING 12-WEEK INTERVAL THROUGH WEEK 48

* BROLUCIZUMAB SAFETY WAS COMPARABLE TO AFLIBERCEPT WITH OVERALL INCIDENCE OF ADVERSE EVENTS BALANCED ACROSS ALL TREATMENT GROUPS IN BOTH STUDIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: