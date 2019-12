BRIEF-Novartis Says Phase III Data On Asthma Drug QMF149 Shows Significant Improvement

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS PHASE III DATA ON NEW INHALED DUAL COMBINATION QMF149 SHOW SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT ACROSS KEY ASTHMA OUTCOMES VERSUS MONOTHERAPY

* ONCE-DAILY QMF149 MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF LUNG FUNCTION IMPROVEMENT AND KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF ASTHMA CONTROL IMPROVEMENT VERSUS MOMETASONE FUROATE

* QMF149 SHOWED IMPROVEMENT IN PEAK EXPIRATORY FLOW, EXACERBATION RATES, RESCUE MEDICATION USE VERSUS MOMETASONE FUROATE AMONG OTHER SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

* IMPROVEMENT IN LUNG FUNCTION WAS OBSERVED IN HIGH DOSE QMF149 VERSUS A HIGH DOSE LABA/ICS STANDARD-OF-CARE IN CERTAIN ADDITIONAL SECONDARY ENDPOINTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)