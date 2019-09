BRIEF-Novartis Says Phase III PREVENT Study Met Primary Endpoint For Patients With Axial Spondyloarthritis

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS COSENTYX® POSITIVE 16-WEEK PREVENT RESULTS ADVANCE POTENTIAL NEW INDICATION FOR PATIENTS WITH AXIAL SPONDYLOARTHRITIS

* PHASE III PREVENT STUDY MET 16-WEEK PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ASAS40 IN PATIENTS WITH ACTIVE NON-RADIOGRAPHIC AXIAL SPONDYLOARTHRITIS (NR-AXSPA)

* ALL SECONDARY ENDPOINTS WERE ALSO MET

* NOVARTIS HAS SUBMITTED TO EMA FOR APPROVAL IN NR-AXSPA, WHICH WOULD BE FOURTH INDICATION FOR COSENTYX

52-WEEK DATA FROM PREVENT STUDY, TO SUPPORT FDA SUBMISSION, ARE EXPECTED LATER IN YEAR