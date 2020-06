June 5 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS PHASE IIIB ARGON STUDY MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN A COMPARISON OF ENERZAIR® BREEZHALER® (QVM149) VERSUS A FREE COMBINATION OF TWO EXISTING INHALED TREATMENTS IN UNCONTROLLED ASTHMA