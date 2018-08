Aug 23 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* SAYS SOLAR-1 TRIAL OF INVESTIGATIONAL ALPHA-SPECIFIC PI3K INHIBITOR BYL719 (ALPELISIB) MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN HR+/HER2- ADVANCED BREAST CANCER WITH PIK3CA MUTATION

* SAYS FULL RESULTS WILL BE SUBMITTED TO AN UPCOMING MEDICAL CONGRESS AND NOVARTIS WILL INITIATE DISCUSSIONS WITH REGULATORY AUTHORITIES WORLDWIDE Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)