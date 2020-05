BRIEF-Novartis Says Piqray Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Treat Advanced Breast Cancer With Pik3ca Mutation

May 29 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS PIQRAY® RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO TREAT HR+/HER2- ADVANCED BREAST CANCER WITH A PIK3CA MUTATION

* PHASE III TRIAL SHOWED PIQRAY PLUS FULVESTRANT NEARLY DOUBLED MEDIAN PFS (11.0 VERSUS. 5.7 MONTHS) IN THIS PATIENT POPULATION, COMPARED TO FULVESTRANT ALONE

* PIK3CA MUTATIONS AFFECT APPROXIMATELY 40% OF HR+/HER2- ADVANCED BREAST CANCER PATIENTS AND ARE LINKED TO CANCER GROWTH AND A POORER DISEASE PROGNOSIS IN METASTATIC SETTING