BRIEF-Novartis Says Premenopausal Women Taking Kisqali Benefited For Longer Time Until Health-Related QOL Deterioration

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Novartis Ag:

* NOVARTIS KISQALI IS FIRST AND ONLY CDK4/6 INHIBITOR TO SHOW SUPERIOR MEDIAN PFS COMPARED TO ORAL ENDOCRINE THERAPY AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT IN A PROSPECTIVE, RANDOMIZED PHASE III TRIAL DEDICATED TO PREMENOPAUSAL WOMEN WITH HR+/HER2- ADVANCED BREAST CANCER

* NOVARTIS - PREMENOPAUSAL WOMEN TAKING KISQALI BENEFITED FOR LONGER TIME UNTIL HEALTH-RELATED QOL DETERIORATION VERSUS THOSE TAKING ENDOCRINE THERAPY ALONE

* NOVARTIS - WOMEN TAKING KISQALI ALSO HAD A “CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL” IMPROVEMENT IN PAIN SYMPTOMS AS EARLY AS EIGHT WEEKS

* NOVARTIS - NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE OBSERVED IN MONALEESA-7 TRIAL

* NOVARTIS AG - COMBINATION TREATMENT WITH KISQALI WAS WELL TOLERATED WITH A DISCONTINUATION RATE DUE TO ADVERSE EVENTS OF 3.6%