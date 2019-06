June 14 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* DATA FROM PHASE III ADMYRA TRIAL DEMONSTRATING THAT EFFICACY AND SAFETY OF SANDOZ BIOSIMILAR HYRIMOZ® (ADALIMUMAB)* MATCHES THAT OF REFERENCE MEDICINE ADALIMUMAB** WITH NO CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL DIFFERENCES

* STUDY SUCCESSFULLY MET ITS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS