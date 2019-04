April 3 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* SANDOZ RESUBMITS BIOSIMILAR PEGFILGRASTIM APPLICATION TO US FDA

* SANDOZ PURSUES US APPROVAL FOR BIOSIMILAR PEGFILGRASTIM, A LONG-ACTING VERSION OF SUPPORTIVE ONCOLOGY MEDICINE FILGRASTIM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)