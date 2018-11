Nov 2 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* SANDOZ DECIDES NOT TO PURSUE US BIOSIMILAR RITUXIMAB; WILL FOCUS ON ROBUST BIOSIMILAR PORTFOLIO FOR UNMET ACCESS AND SUSTAINABILITY NEEDS

* DECISION FOLLOWS A REQUEST BY US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION TO COMPLEMENT SUBMISSION