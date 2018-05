BRIEF-Novartis says set to deliver sales growth, margin expansion through 2022

May 16 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* SAYS POSITIONED TO DELIVER SALES GROWTH AND MARGIN EXPANSION THROUGH 2022

* SAYS ALCON RETURNING TO A POSITION OF STRENGTH AS WORLD’S LEADING EYE CARE DEVICES COMPANY

* CEO SAYS FIRM MADE MISTAKES RECENTLY AND WORLD RIGHTLY EXPECTS MORE FROM A LEADING HEALTHCARE COMPANY

* SAYS DESPITE CONTINUING US PRICING PRESSURE, GLOBALLY, SANDOZ GROSS MARGIN IS IMPROVING

* SAYS IN US, SANDOZ IS OPTIMIZING PORTFOLIO THROUGH TARGETED PRUNING AND LEARNING FROM RECENT SETBACKS

* SAYS MANAGEMENT HIGHLIGHTS ACTIONS THAT HAVE RETURNED BUSINESS TO GROWTH AND IMPROVED MARGINS

* SAYS ALCON STRATEGIC REVIEW IS ON TRACK WITH ACTION NOT EXPECTED BEFORE FIRST HALF OF 2019

* SAYS ALCON EXPECTS TO RETURN TO LONG-TERM, SUSTAINABLE GROWTH WITH MARGINS IN LINE WITH INDUSTRY PEERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)