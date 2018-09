BRIEF-Novartis Says To Divest Sandoz U.S. Dermatology Business And Generic U.S. Oral Solids Portfolio To Aurobindo

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS TO DIVEST SANDOZ US DERMATOLOGY BUSINESS AND GENERIC US ORAL SOLIDS PORTFOLIO TO AUROBINDO

* TO FOCUS SANDOZ DIVISION IN US ON HIGHER GROWTH AREAS AND TO SELL SELECTED PORTIONS OF SANDOZ US PORTFOLIO TO AUROBINDO PHARMA USA

* AGREEMENT COMPRISES SANDOZ US GENERIC ORAL SOLIDS AND SANDOZ US DERMATOLOGY BUSINESSES

* AGREED TO SELL SELECTED PORTIONS OF SANDOZ US PORTFOLIO TO AUROBINDO PHARMA USA FOR $0.9 BILLION OF CASH PLUS $0.1 BILLION OF POTENTIAL EARN-OUTS

* SANDOZ US PORTFOLIOS TO BE SOLD TO AUROBINDO INCLUDE APPROXIMATELY 300 PRODUCTS, AS WELL AS ADDITIONAL DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: