BRIEF-Novartis says 'vast majority' of Lutathera sales in U.S.

April 24 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* SAYS “VAST MAJORITY” OF RADIOLIGAND THERAPY LUTATHERA’S $106 MILLION Q1 SALES CAME FROM UNITED STATES

* CEO SAYS DELAYED BULK OF 2019 SHARE BUYBACK UNTIL AFTER ALCON SPIN-OFF, TO MAXIMIZE NUMBER OF NOVARTIS SHARES TAKEN OUT OF CIRCULATION

* CANCER HEAD SAYS FDA HAS NOT YET APPROVED SUPPLEMENTAL APPLICATION TO BROADEN KYMRIAH’S COMMERCIAL SPECIFICATION, CITING INSUFFICIENT INFORMATION

* CANCER HEAD SAYS DISAPPOINTED BY FDA DECISION ON KYMRIAH, WORKING CLOSELY TO FIND A PATH FORWARD AS WELL AS COLLECTING ADDITIONAL DATA