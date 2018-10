Oct 8 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS ANNOUNCES FDA AND EMA FILING ACCEPTANCE OF SIPONIMOD, THE FIRST AND ONLY DRUG SHOWN TO MEANINGFULLY DELAY DISABILITY PROGRESSION IN TYPICAL SPMS PATIENTS

* SAYS REGULATORY ACTION FOR SIPONIMOD IS ANTICIPATED IN US IN MARCH OF 2019 AND IN EUROPE IN LATE 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)