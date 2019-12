BRIEF-Novartis Starts Tender Offer For Medicines Company

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* REG-NOVARTIS TENDER OFFER FOR MEDICINES COMPANY COMMENCES

* ANNOUNCED THAT ITS INDIRECT WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY, MEDUSA MERGER CORPORATION HAS COMMENCED A CASH TENDER OFFER TO PURCHASE ALL OF OUTSTANDING SHARES OF COMMON STOCK, PAR VALUE USD 0.001 PER SHARE, OF MEDICINES COMPANY

* OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 12:00 MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF DAY ON JANUARY 3, 2020, UNLESS EXTENDED

* PRICE OF USD 85.00 PER SHARE